Nation Nguyen Bac Son sentenced to life imprisonment The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,13:08 (GMT+7) Nguyen Bac Son sentenced to life imprisonmentThe Saigon Times Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son at the court hearing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi on April 27 denied former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son’s appeal, leaving his life imprisonment sentence unchanged, while eight other defendants in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG)-MobiFone case received shorter sentences. They were involved in the now-aborted deal that saw MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, a State-run business, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, overpay for a 95% stake in the loss-making private pay TV provider AVG, which led to over VND6.59 trillion (US$283 million) in losses. The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi said Son had been sentenced to life imprisonment for violating regulations on State capital management and usage, causing serious consequences, and for receiving bribes. “The sentence is not harsh. There was no evidence to support a reduced sentence from the appeals court on April 23,” the People’s Procuracy of Hanoi stated. The court had earlier reduced the sentence for Son from the death penalty to life imprisonment after he pledged to… Read full this story
- Four sentenced to life imprisonment for gang rape of minor in Chennai
- Tim Kaine Dedicates First Speech as VP Nominee to His Son Deployed With Marines: 'I Trust Hillary Clinton With Our Son's Life'
- Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment
- Five sentenced to life imprisonment in Ayanavaram sexual assault case
- Muzaffarpur shelter home convict Brajesh Thakur sentenced to life imprisonment
- Kerala Court sentences nine RSS cadres to life imprisonment for murder of colleague
- Life imprisonment for nine accused in Kadavoor Jayan murder case
- Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for raping teenage girl in 2012
- Indian Shelter Home Mass Sexual Assault Case: Bihar NGO Owner Awarded Life Imprisonment
- Michael Douglas convinced prison will save son’s life
Nguyen Bac Son sentenced to life imprisonment have 331 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.