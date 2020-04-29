International New research says players at risk of coronavirus spread to lungs The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,09:25 (GMT+7) New research says players at risk of coronavirus spread to lungsThe Saigon Times Football players during a match in Germany – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – Research from Germany and Italy suggests that footballers and other athletes face a particular risk of the coronavirus infecting their lungs, raising major questions over attempts to restart professional soccer. The research, produced by Italian immunologists and lung specialists based at institutes in Berlin, Rome and Verona, suggests that due to strenuous exercise, elite athletes are more likely to inhale virus particles and direct them to the lower areas of the lung. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, can cause lung damage and complications such as pneumonia and, in severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The preprint paper here which has yet to be peer-reviewed, also suggests that athletes who are asymptomatic could make their condition worse by infecting their lungs during strenuous exertion. Soccer has ground to a halt in all major leagues in Europe and none have yet to resume. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has set a May 25 deadline for leagues to… Read full this story

