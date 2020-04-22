New cool apps kick-off cyber property sales

Apps like Sunshine App signal the dawn of cyber property sales Sunshine Group – one of Vietnam’s leading real estate developers – has introduced Sunshine App early this year. Through this app, customers interested in Sunshine Group’s projects can now fully find out themselves the project’s information and select the unit’s size and shape, as well as review perspectives of the apartment. They can also close transactions, settle payments, and even join the lucky-draw which are all executed via smartphone swiftly and efficiently. The traditional sales opening ceremonies that have been physical events for decades have now been updated into the digital sphere via the Sunshine App. In April, Vingroup set foot in the online domain. Through online sale, customers can directly contact the investor and be referred to information regarding project sites and planning through open databases. Dat Xanh Group also launched an app that allows investors and homebuyers to search for specific real estate products through voice recognition and receive suggestions on other relevant products that could suit their needs. Through its customer care network, the three entities assist buyers on a 24/7 basis, giving them a look at the units by 3D VR technology and allowing them… Read full this story

