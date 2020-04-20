Naval troops save troubled fishermen

Earlier, they received a mayday signal from trawler KG 94130TS, captained by Le Van No from Kien Giang province, with two fishermen in critical condition on board. Patients receiving first aid (Photo: VOV) Right after the fishing vessel arrived at the platforms, officers and soldiers on the DK1/10 platform quickly examined the two patients. Accordingly, 63-year-old Le Van Nguyen and 43-year-old Truong Dinh Hiep, both from Kien Giang province, were diagnosed to have had a stroke and severe hemorrhoids, respectively. The medical team on the platform gave the two fishermen first aid, instructed them on how to take care of themselves, and then returned them to the trawler. Translated by Chung Anh
