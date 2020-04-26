Naval troops build house for their needy comrade

At the ceremony Tien, a political officer from Base 696, has faced housing difficulties for years. The 60sq.m house is among three others built by Naval Region 2 Command to support the families of naval troops. The house was completed after one month of construction. At the event, Senior Colonel Dang Manh Hung, Deputy Commissar of Naval Region 2, presented gifts to Tien’s family and wished them success in all their future endeavors. The construction of the house was part of the activities to mark the 65th anniversary of the foundation day of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the 3rd Party Congress of the Naval Region 2 Command. Translated by Chung Anh
