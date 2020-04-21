National museum shows historic moment through online display

A lacquer painting entitled Mẹ Kháng Chiến (Mother in Wartime) by 92-year old artist Hoàng Trầm — Photo courtesy of the artist HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Việt Nam gaining its independence and reunification on April 30, 1975, in HCM City. The works record vivid images of the national resistance against the US and the lives of people behind the front lines. A lacquer painting entitled Mẹ Kháng Chiến (Mother in Wartime) by 92-year-old Hoàng Trầm is a highlight of the display. The painting was made in 1980 featuring a southern mother and her daughter who are caring for an injured soldier. The painting is not very detailed but the characters are cleverly arranged to fill most of the painting space, creating a cramped and stuffy feeling, showing some of the difficulties of the time. “This is a familiar image in the American resistance war years when soldiers fought in temporarily occupied zones and needed the protection of the city dwellers,” said fine art critic Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến. “The mother holds her head up and the daughter’s… Read full this story

