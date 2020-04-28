Muzzling ride-hailers for public safety

Major gaps in ride-hailing regulations do little to protect vulnerable people, Photo: Le Toan Most recently, a rider wearing the uniform of Vietnamese transportation technology startup beGroup, which operates the Be ride-hailer app, was accused of raping a homeless woman. At the District 5 police in Ho Chi Minh City, the rider confirmed that he borrowed the bike and Be account of his friend, who had returned to his hometown in the Central Highlands region, to earn money during the pandemic. The rider was accused of attempted rape and beating the woman with a screwdriver in an alleyway on April 18. The charge was brought against him by a witness who interrupted the alleged act. The alleged assault drew nationwide outrage, with people taking to social networks to call it “depraved” and “sick”, with many demanding heavier penalties citing the victim’s disability and reduced capacity to defend herself. Others called for a general boycott of beGroup. Nguyen Viet Linh, PR director of beGroup told VIR, “The licence plate of the attacker does not match any vehicle registered on our system. The company permanently locked the account of the driver who lent his account to be used in his absence. The… Read full this story

