Vietnam Economy More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growth The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,10:22 (GMT+7) More than half of HCMC’s service activities post negative growthThe Saigon Times Bars and restaurants on Bui Vien Street in District 1, HCMC, have been closed because of the Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC’s service sector has been severely affected by Covid-19, with five out of nine key service activities posting negative growth in the first quarter of this year. Hospitality and catering was the hardest-hit activity, shrinking 31.69%, followed by education and training, down 26.57%; real estate services, down 12.85%; healthcare, down 2.92%; and transport and warehousing, down 0.37%, according to the HCMC Statistics Office. Meanwhile, retail and consumer services, information and communications, financial and banking services and scientific and technological activity—have posted slightly positive growth of 3.95%, 5.07%, 3.51% and 2.13%, respectively. The recession of service activities and other sectors such as industrial production, imports and exports and social investment has led to a sharp year-on-year drop in the city’s gross domestic product growth, from 7.64% down to 0.42%. The city’s total investment capital in the first quarter is estimated at VND60,276 billion, marking a 15.7% decline year-on-year. Share… Read full this story
