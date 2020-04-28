Asia News More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data shows The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,12:02 (GMT+7) More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data showsThe Saigon Times A municipality worker walks among graves at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS JAKARTA (REUTERS) – More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the country’s 34 provinces showed. Three medical experts said the figures indicated the national death toll was likely to be much higher than the official figure of 765. Indonesia has one of the lowest testing rates in the world and some epidemiologists say that has made it harder to get an accurate picture of the extent of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country. The most current data from the 16 provinces shows there were 2,212 deaths of patients under supervision because they have acute coronavirus symptoms. Indonesia’s health ministry uses the acronym PDP to classify these patients when there is no other clinical explanation for their symptoms. The data… Read full this story

