More support to assist military units’ efforts to contain COVID-19

At the ceremony Accordingly, the Businesses and Integration Journal, the Military Broadcasting Center, Son Kim Retail Joint Stock Company, GS25 Vietnam Ltd Company and Son Kim Fashion Joint-stock Company presented 10,000 hand sanitizer bottles, 2,000 medical facemasks and 100 cans of antiseptic liquid to the city’s armed forces. The activity is part of the program, “Businesses stand side by side with the Vietnam People’s Army to contain COVID-19,” jointly launched by the Businesses and Integration Journal and the Military Broadcasting Center. The program aims to share the difficulties and encourage forces participating in the fight against the epidemic in field hospitals and concentrated quarantine areas in the city. On the occasion, the MB Securities Joint Stock Company (MBS) of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank handed over 140 gifts, including cash, hand sanitizer and facemasks, to doctors and nurses of the Cu Chi Field Hospital. Translated by Tran Hoai

