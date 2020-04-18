MoH seeks comments for prices of grass-root healthcare services

The meeting had the attendance of Minister of Health Nguyen Thị Kim Tien, representatives of departments and institutes under the Ministry of Health (MoH). Over the past year, the MoH has been taking a number of measures and solutions to significantly reform in mechanism and operational method of grass-root clinics which create a foundation in taking care healthcare of people. Moreover, financial mechanism has also been gradually reformed in terms of payment method. Despite of the reform, grass-root clinics are yet to operate effectively because of difficulties in financial mechanism and capacity in supply of services. The MoH builds the list and prices of basic healthcare services for grass-root clinics. The list of basic healthcare services at grass-root clinics include healthcare service for children; healthcare service for women; healthcare service for the elderly; healthcare service for the disabled; expanded vaccination; nutrition care; food safety; clean water usage and others. By Bich Thuy
