MoFA’s Spokeswoman answers press inquiries about recent matters in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

She noted as a country bordering the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) and an ASEAN member, Vietnam pays attention to and has been keeping a close watch on the situation. Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang answers the press. (Photo: VNA) Vietnam sincerely hopes that the countries’ rights and legitimate, lawful interests which are in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) be respected, she said. She added that the relevant parties must take responsibility to comply with international law and the UNCLOS 1982 while realizing their commitments to developing relations among countries, as well as peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea, the region and the world. Translated by Chung Anh
