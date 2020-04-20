Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges

Cái Mép International Terminal receives a container vessel. The Ministry of Transport did not agree with the proposal of cutting container loading and unloading services fees at seaports by 30 per cent. – www.cmit.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyễn Trí Đức, chief of the ministry’s office said. The ministry said that the current container loading and unloading service fees of Việt Nam were much lower than other countries in Southeast Asia. Thus, a 30 per cent reduction would negatively affect Việt Nam’s seaport enterprises. Meanwhile, the reduction would bring benefits to foreign shipping lines because they still collect relatively high fees on Việt Nam’s import and export companies. A representative from Cái Mép International Terminal said that the volume of goods transported through seaports saw significant declines and was forecast to drop by 60 per cent in the second quarter of this year, which would significantly erode seaport revenues. Further cuts in container landing and unloading service fees would be unreasonable in the context that seaport companies were already facing difficulties. The Ministry also urged Việt Nam Maritime Administration to propose amendments to the Circular… Read full this story

