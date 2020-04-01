Other News Ministry proposes 10% electricity bill cuts for certain users The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,20:12 (GMT+7) Ministry proposes 10% electricity bill cuts for certain users The Saigon Times Two engineers work at Tan Dinh 500 kV Substation in the southern province of Binh Duong – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed reducing electricity prices by 10% to help households and businesses cope with the financial hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of the ministry’s Electricity Regulatory Authority, said at a Government meeting this morning, April 1, that the ministry had proposed that households using less than 300 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month should enjoy a 10% reduction in price for three months, from April to June. Those who use over 300 kWh are not entitled to the incentive. Electricity prices for businesses and manufacturers should also be cut by 10% for three months. Hotels will enjoy the same electricity prices as businesses and manufacturers, while hospitals and coronavirus treatment facilities will receive electricity free of charge or will be entitled to an electricity price cut worth some VND100 billion. Vietnam currently has 28 million households using electricity. If the proposal is… Read full this story

