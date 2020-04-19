Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it. Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at the session on Thursday afternoon in Hanoi. The draft aims to alter the approved uses for the Fund for Overseas Employment Support. The scope of spending from the fund would be broadened, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh on Thursday at the afternoon session of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs. The session, chaired by chief of the committee Nguyen Thuy Anh, was held to assess proposals for adjusting the Law on Vietnamese workers working abroad under contract. Under the current law, the fund can be spent to expand and develop labour markets, improve the quality of labour resources and for support to deal with risks for businesses and workers. Some observers have said the fund has not operated as effectively as should be expected. Thanh said the draft law would mean the fund is spent on preventing risks for labourers while working abroad and educating those working abroad on laws relevant to them. Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the committee… Read full this story

