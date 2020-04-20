Military units support COVID-19-affected people

* Accordingly, the Army Corps 16 Command presented 257 gifts (including 20kg of rice each) to disadvantaged minority groups in the area where they are stationed. This was a meaningful activity contributing to assisting residents in need during the pandemic. Army Corps 16 presents support to the ethnic minorities. Photo: Baodaknong * On April 17, Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense handed over gifts to workers who are involved in the on-going construction of the hospital. Accordingly, Senior Colonel Tran Quoc Viet, Deputy Director of the hospital, presented 600 gifts (consisting of 10kg of rice each) to the workers to encourage them to overcome difficulties and complete the construction as scheduled. At the event, he also expressed his thanks to them for their efforts in ensuring quality, safety, and construction in spite of the harsh conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. * The Vietnam Naval Academy of the Vietnam People’s Navy on April 17 launched a program for COVID-19-hit people in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province. Accordingly, the academy, in collaboration with local authorities, handed over three tons of rice, various everyday necessities, 20 radios, 60 bottles of hand sanitizer, and 600 face masks to people… Read full this story

