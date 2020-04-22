Medical supplies presented to Lao province

At the ceremony At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An provincial People’s Committee Bui Dinh Long handed over to the Lao side more than 10 tonnes of rice, 50,000 medical masks, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 500 protective gear, 135kg of antiseptic powder and other necessities with a total value of over VND 700 million. In his speech, Long hoped that the gift will help the province overcome the crisis. The Vietnamese officer also promised that Nghe An province will always stay side by side with the Lao province. On the occasion, the provincial Military Command gave the Military Command of Laos’ Houaphanh province over 10,000 face masks, 300 bottles of antiseptic water, 2,000 medical gloves and other essential goods. Translated by Song Anh
