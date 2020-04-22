The aerosol mica box will protect doctors from droplets from patients with acute respiratory failure when inserting an endotracheal tube In particular, standing at VND2.2 million ($95), the 3D6T is the highest price product in Maximus Accessories’ arsenal, which is still half the price compared to the products of Paramount Aviation Resources Group and the emergency department of Charlotte Maxeke Academic, South Africa. In addition, Maximus Accessories offers four different versions of mika aerosol box with the lowest price at VND1.6 million ($70) per unit: The Homosapiens: the adult version with two arms, used in ICU; The Mini: the smallest and most compact version with two arms, suitable for delivering; The Baby Shark: the children-only version with four arms; The 3D6T: the adult version with six arms, used in emergency room. Nguyen Trung Nhat, founder and director of Maximus Accessories revealed that the versions of products are designed based on actual demand after nearly a month of observation from Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Children Hospital No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City. Three first aerosol boxes were donated to Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 30. Until now, there have been six boxes delivered to these hospitals. To help frontline doctors… Read full this story

Maximus Accessories makes aerosol boxes under $100 have 315 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.