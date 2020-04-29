International Matches should not be played until September, says FIFA medical chief The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,11:55 (GMT+7) Matches should not be played until September, says FIFA medical chiefThe Saigon Times The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017 – PHOTO: REUTERS ZURICH (REUTERS) – FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe has said football should not be played until at least the start of September to limit the spread of the new coronavirus and when it does resume that yellow cards be handed out for spitting. “If there is one moment where absolute priority should be given to medical matters, then it is this one. This is not a matter of money but of life and death,” D’Hooghe told Sky Sports News in an interview on Tuesday. “This is the most dramatic situation we have lived in since the Second World War. We should not underestimate it, we must be realistic,” he added regarding the pandemic which has forced the game’s suspension in almost all countries. The comments of the veteran Belgian football administrator come as the Bundesliga moves towards a possible re-start next month, while the Premier League is hoping games could… Read full this story
