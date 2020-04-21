Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities

Trương Dương at the court yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Việt BÌNH DƯƠNG — The People’s Court of Bình Dương Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”. Trương Dương, a 40-year-old driver, residing in Dĩ An City, Bình Dương Province tried to contact Lisa Phạm, a member of a reactionary organisation abroad to ask for aid while he was in difficulties. Phạm accepted Dương’s request and forced him to join the organisation and had to comply with its orders, per the indictment. On September 29, 2019, Phạm asked Dương to go to a grocery store on Thủ Dầu Một City’s Võ Thành Long Street, Bình Dương to receive explosives. At 8:40am the next day Dương put the explosives in the male toilet on the first floor of Bình Dương Tax Department and detonated them following Phạm’s instructions. The explosion led to the collapse of walls and damaged many properties and equipment, but did not cause human casualties. Investigators tracked the clues to find and arrest Dương and also identified that the person who gave the explosives to Dương was a man named Hà Xuân Nghiêm, 57, living in Tây Ninh… Read full this story

