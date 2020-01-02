Long Cốc tea hill spread their green to heaven’s rim

Each morning, Long Cốc is shrouded in mist. Photohanoisuntravel.com

Lâm Giang

We were lucky enough to have a chance to visit Long Cốc in the northern mountainous province of Phú Thọ, which is considered one of the most beautiful tea plantations in the country.

The hill stands tall in Long Cốc Commune, Tân Sơn District, covering 10,000 square metres with hundreds of small hills carpeted in tea like upturned bowls stretching out to the horizon.

This oasis has also earned Long Cốc the nickname “Hạ Long Bay in the midland region”.

From Hà Nội, we took motorbikes along Highway 32 to Thanh Sơn Town before winding through the hills to reach Long Cốc, about 120km from Hà Nội.

We arrived at Phú Thọ at 7.30am, and after a two-hour ride, we found ourselves in the immense plantations.

The hill, which is home to several tea farms, is a magnet for low temperatures with a blanket of fog settling the summit. The whole scene looked like a painting.

From the foot of the hill, we set off on a leisurely walk through countless plantations that provided a truly beautiful site. The area is stunning year-round but is best seen at sunrise.

A view of local people at work in the hills. Photo baophutho.vn

Because of its beauty, Long Cốc has become a popular new destination for many young people and photographers.

Photographers also recommend that early in the morning is the best time to gaze on the hills as the first rays of sunshine light up the scene as the mist lingers.

“Long Cốc is most beautiful from August to December as the clouds come down. We often take photographs at sunrise,” photographer Nguyễn Viết Cường said.

Phạm Hoàng Cương said he has visited the area six times with his camera, but he was only able to take good photos twice due to the unpredictable weather.

“I am very impressed by the astonishing beauty of this region. Following visits to Long Cốc, I have had some stunning photos. I will be returning soon,” said Cương.

During weekends, many young people stop by at the plantation, and some couples have their pre-wedding photos taken there.

“We heard that there is a beautiful tea hill in Long Cốc so we were eager to come here. Besides the natural beauty, my friends and I have captured unique photos. I am sure everyone will like them,” said a visitor from the neighbouring province of Vĩnh Phúc.

On top of being a selfie hotspot, Long Cốc is also a place for relaxation, where people can escape the hustle of city life and enjoy tranquility.

Long Cốc tea hill is regarded as one of the nation’s most beautiful tea hills. Photo bonbien.vn

After seeing the magnificent view and taking a lot of photos, we left for a restaurant nearby to have lunch with local specialities including free-range Mán pork, stream fish, spring duck and sour pork.

Tea is a major agricultural product for local people. Visiting the land of tea, we also didn’t miss the chance to try the best varieties including Đinh Bát Tiên and Shan Bát Tiên, and they didn’t disappoint.

Following a short break, we continued our journey to Xuân Sơn National Park which is also situated in Tân Sơn District.

From Long Cốc, we travelled through Minh Đài and Xuân Đài communes.

Cradling hundreds of grottos and caves, streams and waterfalls that drops from more than 50m, the park is also popular thanks to its diversified plant and animal life. VNS