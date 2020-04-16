Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums, illustration photo Bee Logistics, one of Vietnam’s leading international service providers in the field, has seen a 10 per cent fall in the number of services providing for customers in the first quarter. In the second quarter the dip may reach 50 per cent or even more. With representative offices in eight countries, including Vietnam’s major trading markets of China and South Korea, the pandemic has significantly delayed Bee’s plan to expand networks, and harmed the business results of its representative offices abroad. According to the latest survey by the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA), around 15 per cent of logistics firms have experienced a 50 per cent decline in revenue against 2019. Also, half of them reported a 10-30 per cent decline in logistics services in local and foreign markets so far compared to last year. Chun How Loh, general director of APL Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd., said that all sectors of the economy are being impacted including retail and consumer goods, which are some of the key exports of Vietnam. “As necessary measures are taken to combat the virus we expect to see a major downturn, and are preparing to weather… Read full this story

