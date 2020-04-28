Life term upheld for former minister in TV firm acquisition scandal

The appeals court held Monday that the court of first instance had already taken extenuating circumstances into account when it awarded the former minister of information and communications a life sentence.But it handed out reduced sentences for eight other defendants in the case.Son, 67, had asked the court to review the charges and punishment after he was given a life sentence in December for accepting $3 million in bribes to push for the illegal acquisition of private pay TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG) by state-owned telecom giant MobiFone.Son had said the sentence was “very severe” and asked for a lighter sentence given his old age as well as considerable contributions in the army and other achievements in his career.The court of first instance had rejected the death sentence recommended by the prosecution, saying Son’s family had returned the $3 million on his behalf to the state budget.The appeals court maintained Monday that the court of first instance had already given due consideration to extenuating circumstances for the former minister including the return of the money accepted as bribes, his previous service and his status as a war veteran.The judges noted that Son had also influenced Pham Nhat Vu, former… Read full this story

