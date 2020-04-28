Lenders ditch sour debt with property auctions

Projects are being offered through auction so that banks can avoid piling up debt, Photo: Le Toan Earlier this month, state-owned lender BIDV signalled that it would organise an auction to put on sale the VND4.06 trillion ($176.5 million) debt of Tai Nguyen Trading Manufacturing Construction Co., Ltd. at the Kenton Node hotel complex project, a billion-dollar urban area project in the south of Ho Chi Minh City. The asset for auction is the land use right and assets attached to the land at the Kenton Node venture located in Nha Be district. As VIR previously reported, this asset was mortgaged at three banks – BIDV, MSB, and PVCombank – with 58 per cent owned by BIDV. Covering an area of 10 hectares, the initiative consists of three areas (plaza, Sky Villa, and residences) with nine buildings, 16 towers, and 1,683 apartments with full utilities. Besides that, the project would also house a 5-star hotel system, 586 condotel units, and a particular highlight is set to be the theatre. The project has a total initial investment capital of $300 million. Previously, the largest state-owned lender has also sought bids for 65 apartments tied to the mortgage at The Era Town… Read full this story

