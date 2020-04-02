Labor ministry discusses ways to ensure social welfare amid COVID-19

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said the Government will discuss the social welfare issue on April 1, initially providing aid sourced from the State and local budgets for low-income earners. At the meeting Following the meeting, the MoLISA will submit a plan to the Government to support those hit by the epidemic. Accordingly, the ministry suggested providing assistance for those eligible for monthly allowances, social beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, unpaid workers and those subject to temporary suspension of labor contracts. It proposed supporting local residents hit by drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands provinces. The MoLISA also suggested that the Government soon issue a decree to raise monthly social allowances to 500,000 VND (21.7 USD) from 270,000 VND at present. Earlier, Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung proposed six groups of measures in support of businesses and workers in case the epidemic persists, which were also welcomed by experts, firms and workers. Source: VNA
