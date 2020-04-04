Financial Markets Kienlongbank supports 85,000 virus-hit clients The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,09:30 (GMT+7) Kienlongbank supports 85,000 virus-hit clientsThe Saigon Times A customer transacts at Kienlongbank. The lender has provided support for customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters in the Mekong Delta – PHOTO: KIENLONGBANK HCMC – Kienlongbank has announced a rate cut program for its 85,000 borrowers who are paying interest to the lender on a daily basis and suffering significant difficulties due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The supportive program will be applicable to clients who took out loans before April 1 and have to pay interest or principal amounts to the bank between April 3 and June 30. Tran Tuan Anh, general director of Kienlongbank, noted that most customers with daily interest payment schedules are low-income earners, such as lottery ticket sellers, street vendors and motorbike taxi drivers. They are facing several challenges due to the current social distancing order countrywide. Before launching the program, Kienlongbank surveyed the capital needs of its customers and decided to provide support for the current borrowers, instead of lending rate cut programs for new customers. In the current situation, it is not feasible to provide loans for new business projects, while… Read full this story

Kienlongbank supports 85,000 virus-hit clients have 319 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.