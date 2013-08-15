“Jungle men” receive assistance

PANO – A delegation from the Command of Military Zone 5, led by Major General Tran Quang Phuong, the command’s commissar, on August 14 visited and presented VND 5.5 million to Ho Van Thanh, aged 81, and his son, aged 40, who were recently brought out of the jungle where they lived for over 40 years by local authorities. At present, Thanh and his son are receiving medical treatment at the Medical Centre in Tay Tra district, Quang Ngai province. The same day, the delegation also inquired after and presented gifts, worth VND 1.5 million each, to wounded and sick soldiers and Agent Orange victims in the locality. Translated by Son Ca
