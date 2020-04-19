Japanese bank Mizuho to stop lending to coal power plants

Mizuho – one of the three so-called megabanks of Japan – plans to reduce its outstanding balance of JPY300 billion ($2.8 billion) in loans to coal power plants by half by the 2030 fiscal year and reduce it to zero by 2050. The bank will go to great lengths to de-carbonate as coal power plants emit massive amounts of CO2 – a major contributor to global warming, according to Asahi. Newswire Reuters also cited the shareholder resolution sent to the Mizuho management last month requiring the bank to align with the Paris Agreement. Mizuho Bank will categorically refuse lending to coal power plants to promote sustainable development It was the first time a publicly-traded Japanese company has been sent a shareholder resolution on climate change. The resolution was sponsored by Kiko Network, a Japanese activist group that focuses on coal and also holds shares in Mizuho. “Climate change is one of the most important global issues that can affect financial market stability,” Mizuho said in its recent statement. “Responding to the environment and climate change is a key issue in our business strategy.” The revised guidelines are likely to take effect in June. Accordingly, Mizuho will not allow its borrowers to… Read full this story

