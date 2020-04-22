Asia News Japan’s Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,12:55 (GMT+7) Japan’s Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairsThe Saigon Times An aerial view shows Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica, which had confirmed 33 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, in Nagasaki, southern Japan April 21, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo TOKYO (REUTERS) – Authorities in Japan’s western prefecture of Nagasaki have confirmed 33 coronavirus infections on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs, they said on Wednesday, appealing for help from the central government to tackle the incident. Tests proved positive for 33 of the 56 close shipboard contacts of a single one of the vessel’s 623 crew whose infection had been confirmed on Tuesday, they added. Nagasaki’s governor, Hodo Nakamura, told a news conference the central government, the prefecture and Nagasaki city all needed to do their part to quickly resolve the situation. “There are a lot of infections on board, and we don’t have the medical system to confirm the health situation and to separate,” those who test positive and negative, he added. “We’ll also need a system for transporting patients. It’s difficult… Read full this story
