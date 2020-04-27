Investment Jan-Apr FDI posts positive results thanks to large projects By Hung Le Monday, Apr 27, 2020,12:25 (GMT+7) Jan-Apr FDI posts positive results thanks to large projectsBy Hung Le Workers at an FDI firm in Vietnam – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – The total registered capital for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 has surged despite the impact of Covid-19 thanks to contributions from billion-dollar projects. According to a report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, there were 984 new FDI projects licensed with total registered capital of US$6.78 billion, down 9% in terms of the number of projects but up 27% in value compared with the same period last year. In particular, the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas-fired power project had US$4 billion in registered funding, accounting for 59% of the total registered FDI. Meanwhile, 335 existing projects raised their investments by more than US$3.07 billion, increasing by 45.6% year-on-year. Of them, the Southern Petrochemical Complex project in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province raised its capital by US$1.386 billion. With indirect investment included, Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion in foreign funds between January and April, a year-on-year decline of 15.5%. However, this figure… Read full this story

Jan-Apr FDI posts positive results thanks to large projects have 310 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.