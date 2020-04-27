International Italian PM says sports training can start in May, no date for Serie A re-start The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 27, 2020,09:14 (GMT+7) Italian PM says sports training can start in May, no date for Serie A re-startThe Saigon Times Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the lower house of parliament on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy April 21, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS ROME (REUTERS) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave the go-ahead on Sunday for professional sports teams to start training again in May following the novel coronavirus outbreak but did not set a date for soccer’s top-flight Serie A championship to resume. Conte, announcing measures to ease the lockdown during a televised address to the country, said individual training could start on May 4, when players would still have to respect social distancing rules, and that team training could begin on May 18. Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus and Serie A has been suspended since March 9. The suspension followed a chaotic fortnight in which the country attempted to carry on with matches behind closed doors. Conte said sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora would work “intensively” with scientists… Read full this story

