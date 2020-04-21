International IOC removes Abe comment regarding Olympics costs from website The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,17:20 (GMT+7) IOC removes Abe comment regarding Olympics costs from websiteThe Saigon Times The giant Olympic rings are seen in the dusk at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed a comment from its website on Tuesday that referred to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when discussing the financial impact of postponing the Games, following objections from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee. The IOC and the Japanese government agreed last month to postpone the 2020 Olympics because of the global coronavirus outbreak. The costs of rearranging the Games and who will pay them have yet to be clarified by either the IOC or the Japanese government. However, on Monday the IOC published a Q&A on its website about the postponement and answered the question ‘What will be the financial impact of postponing the Games?’ Part of the answer referred to Abe and has become the bone of contention between the Olympics organising partners. “Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo agreed that Japan will continue to cover the costs… Read full this story

