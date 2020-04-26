Europe News ‘I want my life back’: Germans protest against lockdown The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,08:44 (GMT+7) ‘I want my life back’: Germans protest against lockdownThe Saigon Times Police detain a protester during a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany April 25, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS BERLIN (REUTERS) – German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life. Protesters shouted “I want my life back” and held up signs with slogans such as “Protect constitutional rights”, “Freedom isn’t everything but without freedom, everything is nothing”, and “Daddy, what is a kiss?” Police said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people. Some protesters tried to keep a distance from each other, sitting on the ground and wearing masks, but others clustered together. Like dozens of countries around the globe, Germany has put in place strict curbs on public activity to slow transmission of COVID-19, imposing its lockdown on March 17. The protesters handed out newspapers entitled “Democratic Resistance”, which said the new coronavirus is an attempt to seize power by spreading fear…. Read full this story

'I want my life back': Germans protest against lockdown have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.