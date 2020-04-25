Community Hundreds of people offered free haircuts in Binh Thanh District By Thanh Hoa Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,19:57 (GMT+7) Hundreds of people offered free haircuts in Binh Thanh DistrictBy Thanh Hoa The haircuts are done by six barbers – PHOTOS: THANH HOA HCMC – The Labor Union of Binh Thanh District, HCMC offered free haircuts to hundreds of people today, April 25 after almost a month of social distancing that banned the service. The program took place at the Binh Thanh District Labor Cultural House at 290 No Trang Long Street in only one day. Many people came for free haircuts after hair salons in the city were closed for nearly a month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A female barber does the haircut for a boy People coming for free haircuts are asked to maintain a safe physical distance A woman gets her hair cut at the event Share with your friends:

