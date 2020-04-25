Community Hundreds of people offered free haircuts in Binh Thanh District By Thanh Hoa Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,19:57 (GMT+7) Hundreds of people offered free haircuts in Binh Thanh DistrictBy Thanh Hoa The haircuts are done by six barbers – PHOTOS: THANH HOA HCMC – The Labor Union of Binh Thanh District, HCMC offered free haircuts to hundreds of people today, April 25 after almost a month of social distancing that banned the service. The program took place at the Binh Thanh District Labor Cultural House at 290 No Trang Long Street in only one day. Many people came for free haircuts after hair salons in the city were closed for nearly a month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A female barber does the haircut for a boy People coming for free haircuts are asked to maintain a safe physical distance A woman gets her hair cut at the event Share with your friends:
- From furry to fabulous! Drybar is offering free hair blowouts for people and their DOGS next week - and will even bring in special groomers to get the job done
- SMC’s Ramon Ang offers free water; profiteers, keep out
- Hot : Young Democrats offer free hugs in Bangkok
- Luxembourg to become the first country to offer free mass transit for all
- Sri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism
- One airline is offering free airfare for kids flying between the US and Europe — but there’s catch
- GCash offers free 'Send Money' service
- Airport operator offers free landing fee for one year
- MMDA offers free bus rides for LRT-2 commuters
- Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit
Hundreds of people offered free haircuts in Binh Thanh District have 275 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.