Humanitarian Month launched nationwide for first time

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (front, fifth from right) joins officials and local residents in a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on May 11 to popularise the Humanitarian Month (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 2019 Month for Humanitarian Activities was launched in Hanoi on May 11, and this is also the first time this programme has been held at the national scale. The launching ceremony was attended by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, along with members and volunteers of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), and local residents. The month is held to mark the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8) and promote humanitarian activities to assist vulnerable groups in society. Addressing the event, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam affirmed that the Party and State always respect and support the principles and goals of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. They have also continually created the best possible conditions for the VRC's activities. He appreciated the VRC's contributions as well as the cooperation and assistance of the movement, millions of Red Cross members and volunteers, and philanthropists who have spread humanitarian activities to

