Huawei exec set to fight Canada court battle against US extradition

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou pictured leaving the British Columbia Superior Court on Sep 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: AFP/Karen Ducey) The extradition hearing comes after Beijing detained two Canadians and blocked billions of dollars worth of Canadian agricultural shipments in apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest. Taking her into custody also stuck Canada in the middle of a row between China and the US, which views Huawei as a security risk. Some observers are hoping for her release at the end of the five-day hearing focused on whether the US accusations are also a crime in Canada. This is a key test in determining if she should be extradited to the United States to face trial. Others – including a former Canadian prime minister – are urging Justice Minister David Lametti to step in and quash the proceedings and release Meng in a bid to normalize Canada-China relations. “The minister of justice has the power to stop extradition proceedings at any time,” legal scholar Gary Botting told AFP, noting it has been done in other cases on compassionate grounds. China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, has said Meng’s release was a “precondition” for improved bilateral ties. Ottawa, however,… Read full this story
- 'Steel Magnolia' lawyer Fiona Shackleton dons power outfit for latest round of Princess Haya's High Court battle with Dubai ruler Sheikh Maktoum hours after dazzling at celeb-packed premiere
- Court battles, a trade war and no 5G phones: How 2019 could get even worse for Apple
- Dad trying to stop son, 7, transitioning to female loses court battle
- Transgender activist wins High Court battle to force Mumsnet to reveal identity of user who 'made defamatory comments about her' - after a mother was arrested for calling her a man on Twitter
- What the US Can Learn From Canada's Battle With an Anti-Science Government
- Through the eyes of The Few: Incredible photographs reveal what brave WWII pilots would have seen whilst fighting in the Battle of Britain or in the skies above Dunkirk
- Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh stake claim to property worth crores, court battle expected
- Cliff Richard is back on the BBC as his court battle over abuse allegations cools
- Spanish league loses court battle, won’t play match in US
- Imperial stubs out plans for Supreme Court battle on tobacco packaging rules
Huawei exec set to fight Canada court battle against US extradition have 389 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.