HSX puts YEG stock under alert

HSX will put Yeah1 Group’s stock on alert from April 8 The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on March 31 decided to put Yeah1 Group’s stock (YEG) on alert from April 8 because of its tremendous losses last year. As soon as YouTube announced stopping work with the group in March 2019, 35 per cent of the shares’ value evaporated immediately. As of now, YEG is around VND49,600 ($2.15), 80 per cent lower than its initial share price. The prolonged plunge in its stock has worsened Yeah1’s performance. In 2019, the local media firm reported VND385 billion ($16.74 million) in net losses and VND1.449 trillion ($63 million) in revenue. It also recorded VND435 billion ($18.9 million) of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 32 per cent on-year. Notably, the spike in management costs and a $3.6 million provision resulted in losses of nearly VND158 billion ($6.87 million) in the quarter. Regarding the breakdown with YouTube, Yeah1’s chairman Nguyen Anh Nhuong Tong said at the shareholders’ meeting last year that it is a textbook lesson of the adage “Don’t build a house on someone else’s land”. Due to the collapse, the company only set a 19 per cent revenue growth target… Read full this story
