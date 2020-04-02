HCMC Homestay, Airbnb facilities temporarily shutter in HCMC By Dao Loan Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,15:01 (GMT+7) Homestay, Airbnb facilities temporarily shutter in HCMC By Dao Loan Le Duan Street and Diamond Plaza in HCMC’s District 1 are almost deserted due to the nationwide stay-at-home order that was put in place to combat Covid-19. Homestay and Airbnb facilities in the city will be temporarily closed between April 1 and 15 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The municipal tourism authority of HCMC has ordered operators of lodging facilities such as homestays, Airbnb properties and other short-term rentals to temporarily suspend their businesses for 15 days, starting from April 1, as one of the drastic measures being applied to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Aside from barring new guests from April 1, owners of these lodging facilities were asked to apply various medical monitoring measures to guests whose bookings are already confirmed. The municipal Tourism Department in a notice sent to accommodation service providers also stated that hotels and other lodging facilities are allowed to serve their current guests and receive new ones, but they must comply with regulations on monitoring the health of their guests. Specifically, hoteliers have to request guests to declare their health… Read full this story

