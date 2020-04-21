Holistic support to reboot business

Companies of all shapes and sizes are impacted by the measures rolled out to control COVID-19, Photo: Le Toan Right after the information about the dialogue came out, businesses rushed to register for participation as they have innumerable petitions waiting to send to the prime minister. “We are struggling to survive. We need urgent support. I wish I could directly submit the petition to the prime minister,” said Nguyen Thi Thanh, director of Mai Thanh Co., Ltd. “We are applying for debt payment extension, but have not been given approval. We are waiting for the government’s supporting policies to be realised.” Thanh is one of hundreds of domestic and international businesses queueing for the opportunity to raise their proposals at the upcoming event. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that the pandemic is having a big impact on the country’s socio-economic development. “This dialogue is very important and necessary, as it shows the government’s determination to support businesses, while taking on the dual tasks of giving priority to the pandemic fight and stimulating socio-economic development,” stated PM Phuc. The event is expected to focus on solutions, especially financial tools from ministries and local authorities to support domestic and foreign investors,… Read full this story

