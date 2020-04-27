Hoi An – Japan cultural exchange 2019 opens

The event, which has been held annually since 2003, was jointly organised by the People’s Committee of Hoi An city and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam. The exchange saw the participation of three localities from Japan, namely Sakai city, Matsusaka city and Nagasaki province, which owned international seaports and had close contact with Hoi An more than 400 years ago. At the opening ceremony The exchange will run until August 11, featuring diverse cultural activities of both nations, including the display of handicraft products, a photo exhibition, Japanese calligraphy, traditional art performances, a Hoi An – Japan sports competition, Yosakoi dance, Cosplay performances, Origami performance, and others. In particular, the event re-enacts the wedding of Vietnamese Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese merchant Sotaro Araki on the afternoon of August 10 and 11 on the Hoai River. Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hoi An city People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son said that the annual cultural exchange taking place over the past 16 years has demonstrated the determination to nurture and promote the time-honoured friendship between Vietnam and Japan in general and between Hoi An and the Japanese cities in particular. He noted the event will be a great… Read full this story

