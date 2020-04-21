These projects are located in Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) – the heart of high technology investment in Ho Chi Minh City and the whole southern area. Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan talked with representatives from investors at the certificate issuance ceremony (Photo: Le Toan) Outstanding projects included the Hong Kong-backed project of Tectronic Industries (TTI) operating in the high-tech field which is a most encouraged investment field by the Vietnamese government and local authorities. With the total investment capital reaching up to $650 million, TTI will set up a factory in theSHTP in District 9, focusing on manufacturing hand-held power tools with integrated technology for designing and manufacturing control devices, power electronic transformers, mechanical engineering, and the Internet of Things. Especially the factory will also include a research and development centre in the field of electronics. According to Stephan Pudwill, vice chairman, group executive director of TTI, the Vietnamese market is the No.1 market in TTI’s development strategy. The incoming factory in SHTP will be TTI’s second-largest factory and R&D centre in the world. TTI will focus on localising its manufacturing operations in Vietnam, with a plan to use from 80 to 150 domestic suppliers with… Read full this story

Ho Chi Minh City grant investment certificates to nine projects have 303 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.