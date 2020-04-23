Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam’s economy at this time

PetroVietnam said if oil prices dropped by US$1 per barrel, revenue would fall by about VND2.2 trillion ($94.4 million) a year. — VNA/VNS Photo Oil may reach its lowest price in history this week but its impacts on the world economy and Viet Nam have been limited at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home and transportation has been cut off. Nobody could have thought that crude oil would plunge into negative territory meaning sellers had to pay buyers to take deliveries. The first West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to be delivered in May fell into negative pricing of US$37.63 per barrel on Monday. As the May contract expired at Tuesday’s close, market insiders said buyers were shying away due to fears of limited storage capacity amid the rising glut of crude. According to the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), such action was peculiar at a special time and did not reflect the actual oil price. “The negative price was only the price traded between traders on the trading floor rather than the transaction price between the crude oil producer and the end user (refinery). The number of contracts traded below zero US dollars… Read full this story

