The Government has aimed to prevent the construction of high-rise buildings in central Hanoi, but investors have still found ways to get licences for their projects, according to construction expert Tran Ngoc Hung. Apartment buildings in My Dinh 1 Urban Area in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem District.-VNS Photo Doan Tung “So far, despite many attempts, the city hasn’t thoroughly resolved the issue,” he said. According to Tran Ngoc Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Construction Association, 20 years ago, on June 20, 1988, then-Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet approved the Hanoi Master Plan towards 2020, aiming to build a modern capital. Hùng said the plan stipulated limiting the population “from the Ring Road No 2 to Vinh Tuy, Nga Tu Vong, Nga Tu So, Cau Giay, Nhat Tan” to below 800,000 people, a target that has already been drastically exceeded. In the metropolitan area, landscape architecture was to “limit the height of new buildings and only arrange high-rise buildings in some suitable locations.” However, he said investors of high-rise buildings had various ways of obtaining construction permits from State authorities. This, according to Hung, led to a series of licensed high-rise building projects, overloading both technical and social infrastructures. Hùng said… Read full this story

High rise high jinks plague Hanoi have 309 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at October 31, 2018. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.