Herring salad, from sea to table

By Hoàng Hồ Gỏi cá trích (herring salad) is a specialty of Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island. Photo dulichvietnam.com.vn Every day at 4am, Minh sets off in his small fishing boat. Herring can be used to make many mouth-watering dishes. Photo dienmayxanh.com That morning was another successful trip for Minh, and he was able to fill his 12 baskets. Herring grilled over charcoal is so tasty that many visitors to Phú Quốc take some home. Photo thuysanxunghe.com Hà Tuấn Tài, the owner and producer of Đức Tài Fish Sauce, is the sixth generation of his family to involved in the fish sauce business.
