Health official holds wedding for son in violation of COVID-19 prevention regulations

A medical worker checks the temperature of a motorbike driver in Hà Tĩnh City, the central province of Hà Tĩnh. — VNA/VNS Photo Hà Tĩnh HÀ TĨNH — A hospital deputy director in the central province of Hà Tĩnh has been found to have held a wedding for his son, violating COVID-19 prevention orders that were already in place. Director of the Hà Tĩnh Department of Health Lê Ngọc Châu confirmed that Lê Anh Hùng, deputy director of the Hương Khê District General Hospital, had indeed committed the violation and he would face disciplinary warning. Earlier, reports surfaced that Hùng held a wedding ceremony for his son on March 31 despite regulations banning large gatherings to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. Many condemned the action and criticised the hospital’s executive for failure to “set an example.” Hà Tĩnh People’s Committee on April 2 sent a letter to the director of the provincial Department of Health asking for a work suspension for Hùng while further punishment is considered. — VNS

