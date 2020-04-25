HCMC Health agencies told to remain vigilant about coronavirus The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,13:43 (GMT+7) Health agencies told to remain vigilant about coronavirusThe Saigon Times HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at a meeting. He has urged agencies to closely monitor three possible sources of potential infections in the city – PHOTO: NLD HCMC – The HCMC Party chief has urged agencies to closely monitor three possible sources of potential infections in the city, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control. Speaking during a web conference last night, April 24, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan mentioned three sources of Covid-19 infections: from existing infected people, those returning from abroad and people traveling between localities. Nhan also said some cured patients may become infected again. Therefore, health agencies must strictly keep an eye on these people. He also noted the risk among Vietnamese returning from abroad, Nhan said. “From next week, the city will receive some 300 students coming from the United States, and then followed by some 2,000 others”. Nhan said international flights are the third potential source of coronavirus infections. When travel restrictions are lifted, the number of foreigners and travelers coming to the… Read full this story

