HCMC HCMC to set up 62 coronavirus checkpoints The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,15:25 (GMT+7) HCMC to set up 62 coronavirus checkpointsThe Saigon Times HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting on April 3. The city will set up checkpoints to control the spread of Covid-19 disease – PHOTO: TUOI TRE ONLINE HCMC – HCMC will set up 62 checkpoints throughout the city to protect its residents from the Covid-19 pandemic, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting at the city’s press center on April 3. There will be 16 main checkpoints and 46 auxiliary checkpoints set up to help forces control the outbreak and enforce preventive measures among residents. However, it is necessary to make people understand that this is not a lockdown, Phong said. Also, the chairman asked local police to strengthen crime prevention and the fight against crime during this month. Authorities from all levels should increase monitoring to prevent gasoline hoarding and deal with people who do not wear face masks in public places. The city will also strictly oversee those coming together in groups of more than two people. According to a report issued by the local government, the city, since March 9, has seen… Read full this story

