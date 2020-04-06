Infrastructure HCMC to build tunnels in District 7 this month The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 6, 2020,11:44 (GMT+7) HCMC to build tunnels in District 7 this monthThe Saigon Times Motorbikes and cars are jammed at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection. HCMC will break ground for a VND830-billion project to develop two tunnels and a roundabout at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in the city’s District 7 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – HCMC will break ground for a VND830-billion project to develop two tunnels and a roundabout at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in the city’s District 7 to ease traffic congestion there this month. The municipal Department of Transport has written to the municipal management board for traffic construction investment projects approving a proposal to reroute traffic to build the tunnel project at the intersection in District 7, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. The first phase of the project will comprise temporary roads and a roundabout with a diameter of 60 meters for vehicles to make a U-turn at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection. Work on a tunnel and approach roads on Nguyen Van Linh Parkway, with the first section running from Nguyen Huu Tho Street to Tu Dinh Bridge and… Read full this story

