Infrastructure HCMC’s first metro line is 71% complete The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,16:44 (GMT+7) HCMC’s first metro line is 71% completeThe Saigon Times A section of the Metro Line No.1 project in HCMC. The first metro line of HCMC, which connects Ben Thanh Market in downtown HCMC and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, is over 71% complete – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The first metro line in HCMC, which connects the landmark Ben Thanh Market in downtown HCMC and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, is more than 71% complete, according to the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC. Package CP1a, which comprises a tunnel linking Ben Thanh Market Station and the Opera House Station, is 66.6% complete, while Package CP1b to construct another tunnel between Ba Son and Opera House stations is 82.2% complete. Meanwhile, 82.2% of Package CP2, which comprises an elevated track and depots, is done. In addition, Package CP3, consisting of the purchase and installation of electrical systems, the rolling stock and rail, is 52.2% complete. The target for the project’s workload is some 85% at the end of 2020, the local media reported. At the Opera House station, one of the two underground… Read full this story
