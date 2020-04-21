HCMC HCMC proposes lifting social distancing order The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,08:44 (GMT+7) HCMC proposes lifting social distancing orderThe Saigon Times A health quarantine worker sprays disinfectants at a local hospital. HCMC has asked the Government for approval to stop applying Directive 16 on social distancing from April 23 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC leadership has asked the Government for approval to stop applying Directive 16 on social distancing from April 23 and follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures in line with Directive 15 instead. Speaking at a meeting between the Government and 63 provinces and cities in Covid-19 prevention and control efforts on April 20, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the city’s hospitals have discharged 51 out of 54 coronavirus cases. No new cases have been reported in the city for 17 straight days. The city proposed the prime minister issue a new directive with regulations on coronavirus control to guarantee the safety of residents, the local media reported, citing Phong. Even though coronavirus community spread has been put under control, the city is still facing some risks. As such, the city has prepared various measures and solutions on Covid-19 infection prevention, as well as plans to… Read full this story

